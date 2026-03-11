Anubhuti Kashyap on 'Accused's mixed response, learning from brothers' struggles

Anubhuti Kashyap, the filmmaker behind the Netflix film Accused , recently opened up about the film's mixed response. The movie, which features Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta in lead roles, has been receiving varied reactions since its premiere. In an interview with Variety India, she spoke about her experience dealing with this feedback and what she plans to do next.

Mixed response 'I mean, I know it's not entirely new...' Kashyap admitted that she is still processing the mixed reactions to Accused. While she acknowledged some viewers' criticism, she also emphasized that a filmmaker's vision may not always align with audience expectations. She said, "I mean, I know it's not entirely new, but there is a very small population of people who are seeing it as the film, maybe not addressing the MeToo aspect responsibly." "So yeah, that was a little surprising. And thankfully, it's a very small section."

Resilience 'Saw my brothers go through a lot of ups...downs' Kashyap, "I feel it's also the experience of life. I'm not saying others aren't experienced, but I still keep a certain vision alive." Kashyap revealed her brothers, Anurag Kashyap and Abhinav Kashyap's struggles, "prepared me to not expect too much." "I guess I've had experience in that. While I was in the corporate sector and later assisting in the film industry during those initial years, I saw my brothers go through a lot of ups and downs."

Industry struggles Kashyap says, 'They are two brave men' Kashyap was asked if Anurag and Abhinav's struggles in the industry ever discouraged her. She said, "So far, it hasn't demotivated me. Maybe, because I wasn't expecting too much in the first place." "Let's see how it goes. It's possible the industry shuts down and we'll all be demotivated. But they are two brave men."

