'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' has 'huge recall value': Anupam Kher
What's the story
Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently wrapped up a major schedule for the sequel to his hit comedy film, Khosla Ka Ghosla. Speaking to ANI, he expressed surprise at the immense "recall value" of the original movie and its global celebration after announcing its sequel on social media. "I did not know the movie had such a huge recall value," he said.
Film updates
Kher shared a glimpse of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'
Kher recently shared a video from the sets of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, where he was seen in his iconic role as Khosla. The video also featured his co-stars Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvinn Dabas, who played the memorable Khosla family in the original film. Actor Tara Sharma, who was part of the first film's cast, has also joined the sequel's ensemble.
Release details
'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' to release this year
Kher assured fans that Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 will be released this year. The original film, which was released in 2006 and helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, became a cult favorite for its light-hearted story and strong performances. It dealt with issues like property scams and family conflicts in a simple yet funny way.