'Khosla... 2': Anupam Kher talks about Delhi's cold, traffic

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently in Delhi for the shoot of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 . Despite the freezing temperatures and notorious traffic, Kher is unfazed. "I am from Shimla and Kashmir, so I have seen more intense cold," he mentioned to Hindustan Times from Faridabad, where part of the film is being shot. The actor also shared that they are staying in Gurugram to be closer to their shooting locations.

Inspiration Kher finds inspiration in soldiers braving extreme conditions Kher, who has been a part of the film industry for over four decades, said he draws inspiration from soldiers who brave harsh conditions. "I see a soldier on Siachen top, and I feel we are living a much privileged life," he said. He also added that actors have the privilege of sitting near heaters and being quickly covered in warm blankets after shots. He added, "You can't stop work just because it is cold!"

Film insights Kher's take on Delhi's representation in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' Kher also spoke about the film's unique representation of Delhi and its people. He said, "Delhi and Delhi people have never been represented in a film like how we are going to portray them." "It is about the true spirit of the middle class people of Delhi and their lives. It will be extremely relatable." The actor hinted that even the scam in the film is very contemporary and "Delhi-like."