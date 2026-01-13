Anupam Kher announces 'Khoslas are back' with BTS set photos
What's the story
Actor Anupam Kher has reignited anticipation by reuniting with the original cast of his 2006 cult classic, Khosla Ka Ghosla. The actor took to Instagram to share photos with Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, and Kiran Juneja, who played the iconic Khosla family in the first film. Tara Sharma also starred in the original and will be seen in its sequel.
Actor's note
Kher expressed 'crazy anticipation' for 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'
Along with the pictures, Kher penned a heartfelt note about his feelings for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. He wrote, "KHOSLAS ARE BACK AND HOW: I have been in movies now for four decades." "But never have I experienced this crazy anticipation for the sequel of any movie (including International) as in the case of #KhoslaKaGhosla2!" "I wonder what it is that resonates with the magic of this film!"
Behind-the-scenes
'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' set photos shared by Kher
Earlier this month, Kher shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set of Khosla Ka Ghosla, his 550th film. The original cast members were seen in these pictures, along with actor Ravi Kishan, who has been added to the film's ensemble. The first part of the film was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and became a cult favorite for its lighthearted story and strong performances.