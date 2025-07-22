Next Article
Anupama Prakash makes her Telugu debut with 'Mr Reddy'
Bollywood's Anupama Prakash is stepping into Tollywood with her first Telugu film, Mr Reddy, hitting theaters July 18, 2025.
She's taking on a key role in this family drama that explores loyalty and ambition—so expect some real emotional depth from her character.
Anupama's exciting lineup for 2025
Anupama isn't slowing down—she's got three more Telugu projects lined up and will also appear in the upcoming Bollywood movie What's Up.
Plus, she's co-founded Kaccha Lemmon Productions with Tushar Mehta to bring fresh, bold stories to the screen.
Looks like 2025 could be a big turning point for her career!