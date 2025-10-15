'Anupamaa' episode: Prakash threatens Anupamaa's daughter, Girija goes missing Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

In the latest "Anupamaa" episode, things get intense as Prakash threatens Anupamaa by targeting her daughter.

When Girija suddenly goes missing, Anupamaa promises to find her and warns Prakash she won't back down.

The stakes get even higher when Prakash orders his men to harm Girija, but a secret tip from his wife helps Anupamaa and Devika race to the rescue.