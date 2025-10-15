Next Article
'Anupamaa' episode: Prakash threatens Anupamaa's daughter, Girija goes missing
Entertainment
In the latest "Anupamaa" episode, things get intense as Prakash threatens Anupamaa by targeting her daughter.
When Girija suddenly goes missing, Anupamaa promises to find her and warns Prakash she won't back down.
The stakes get even higher when Prakash orders his men to harm Girija, but a secret tip from his wife helps Anupamaa and Devika race to the rescue.
Episode recap
This episode is a whirlwind of family drama and tough choices—Anupamaa's determination to protect her daughter stands out, even as old betrayals cause new divides in the family.
If you're into stories about loyalty, courage, and complicated relationships under pressure, this one really delivers.