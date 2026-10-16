'Kaaka': Anurag Kashyap calls Chiranjeevi 'sincere and focused'
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap has joined megastar Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad for the upcoming Telugu action thriller Kaaka. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film features Kashyap as a powerful antagonist. In an interview with Variety India, Kashyap said, "He is incredible. Absolutely sincere and focused, and very inspiring. He is excited and enthused like it's his first film."
Actor's admiration
'I am shooting and observing this amazing man...'
Kashyap was particularly impressed by Chiranjeevi's physical fitness and energy.
He said, "At his age, he is the epitome of fitness goals. He reminds me of Anil Kapoor."
"Like Anil, Chiranjeevi sir makes me feel much older than I am. His energy and enthusiasm are very inspiring."
"I am shooting and observing this amazing man like a fanboy."
Audience understanding
Kashyap's thoughts on Telugu cinema
Kashyap also praised Chiranjeevi's ability to connect with the audience.
He said, "His understanding and clarity of his audience's requirements are amazing."
"The Telugu film industry is a different world. Shooting for a mainstream film here is a whole learning experience for me."
Meanwhile, Kashyap was recently seen in front of the camera in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha.