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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Kaaka': Anurag Kashyap calls Chiranjeevi 'sincere and focused'
'Kaaka': Anurag Kashyap calls Chiranjeevi 'sincere and focused'
Anurag Kashyap is working with Chiranjeevi in 'Kaaka'

'Kaaka': Anurag Kashyap calls Chiranjeevi 'sincere and focused'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 16, 2026
04:58 pm
What's the story

Renowned filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap has joined megastar Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad for the upcoming Telugu action thriller Kaaka. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film features Kashyap as a powerful antagonist. In an interview with Variety India, Kashyap said, "He is incredible. Absolutely sincere and focused, and very inspiring. He is excited and enthused like it's his first film."

Actor's admiration

'I am shooting and observing this amazing man...'

Kashyap was particularly impressed by Chiranjeevi's physical fitness and energy.

He said, "At his age, he is the epitome of fitness goals. He reminds me of Anil Kapoor."

"Like Anil, Chiranjeevi sir makes me feel much older than I am. His energy and enthusiasm are very inspiring."

"I am shooting and observing this amazing man like a fanboy."

Audience understanding

Kashyap's thoughts on Telugu cinema

Kashyap also praised Chiranjeevi's ability to connect with the audience.

He said, "His understanding and clarity of his audience's requirements are amazing."

"The Telugu film industry is a different world. Shooting for a mainstream film here is a whole learning experience for me."

Meanwhile, Kashyap was recently seen in front of the camera in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha.

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