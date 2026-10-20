Anurag Kashyap slams Bollywood for only greenlighting 'patriotic, devotional' films
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said that only patriotic and devotional films are being greenlit in Bollywood today. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that the dominance of these two genres is making it difficult to make diverse films. "I was talking to a producer the other day, and they said, 'We don't know what to do.' You can make either a patriotic or a devotional film," he said.
Film production challenges
'Making your own film is difficult today'
Kashyap, who is backing the independently made children's film Little Thomas, said that making films is difficult today.
He said, "I don't think anybody knows what to make today."
"Film banana hi difficult hai (It is difficult to make films)."
"Whether it's a children's film or an adult film, making your own film is difficult today."
Film expectations
'Hopefully, this film will sneak in...'
Despite the dominance of patriotic and devotional movies, Kashyap is hopeful for Little Thomas.
He said, "Hopefully, this film will sneak in, because this is not like any other film out there."
The film, directed by Kaushal Oza and featuring Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal, is set to release on Friday, October 23.
Genre definition
What is a children's film?
Kashyap also shared his views on what constitutes a children's film.
He cited the example of the Telugu film Don't Trouble The Trouble, starring Fahadh Faasil and backed by SS Rajamouli.
"It has Fahadh, so would you call it a children's film?" he questioned.
On the flip side, he argued, "When we go to festivals, we see so many coming-of-age films."
"The biggest, most talked-about series in the last two years was Adolescence. But they are for adults."