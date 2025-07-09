Next Article
Apple eyes Formula One broadcast rights
Apple is looking to grab the US broadcasting rights for Formula One, especially now that ESPN's exclusive contract has ended.
This comes right after "F1: The Movie" made a splash with $293 million in just 10 days, suggesting how big F1 has gotten stateside.
Apple's bid could shake up the sports streaming landscape
Formula One's popularity in the US is booming, thanks to shows like Netflix's "Drive to Survive."
Apple hopes landing these rights will boost its streaming lineup and connect with America's growing F1 fanbase.
Netflix and other big names are also expected to compete, so whoever wins could really shake up how we watch sports in the future.