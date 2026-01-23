Arhaan Khan might be heading to Bollywood soon Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

Looks like Arhaan—the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora—could be making his acting debut.

Designer Vikram Phadnis posted a black-and-white photo showing Arhaan sitting beside him as he took his place in the director's chair, hinting, "From behind the scenes to in front of the lens...his journey begins."

That single post has everyone buzzing about Arhaan's possible Bollywood entry.