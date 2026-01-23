Arhaan Khan might be heading to Bollywood soon
Looks like Arhaan—the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora—could be making his acting debut.
Designer Vikram Phadnis posted a black-and-white photo showing Arhaan sitting beside him as he took his place in the director's chair, hinting, "From behind the scenes to in front of the lens...his journey begins."
That single post has everyone buzzing about Arhaan's possible Bollywood entry.
Family and friends are already cheering him on
Arhaan's mom Malaika and aunt Amrita dropped heart emojis on Phadnis's post, showing their support.
Choreographer Bosco Martis chimed in with, "Someone's getting very savvy." while actor Saiyami Kher shared a behind-the-scenes story from set featuring Arhaan.
Clearly, his circle is excited for what's next.
Dad says: patience 1st, then action
Arbaaz Khan shared that Arhaan will need a year or two to prep before officially stepping into acting.
He believes starting as an actor is the best way for his son to learn the ropes before exploring other parts of showbiz.