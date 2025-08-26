Arjun Kapoor hypes up Manoj Bajpayee's 'Inspector Zende' trailer Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Arjun Kapoor just hyped up the new Inspector Zende trailer on his Instagram, writing, "Looks like a laughter riot and so much fun. Manoj sir in full form."

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as a determined Mumbai cop chasing down a serial killer (played by Jim Sarbh) and is inspired by true events from the city's criminal past.