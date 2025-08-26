Next Article
Arjun Kapoor hypes up Manoj Bajpayee's 'Inspector Zende' trailer
Arjun Kapoor just hyped up the new Inspector Zende trailer on his Instagram, writing, "Looks like a laughter riot and so much fun. Manoj sir in full form."
The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as a determined Mumbai cop chasing down a serial killer (played by Jim Sarbh) and is inspired by true events from the city's criminal past.
Bajpayee on his character and film's essence
Set before the tech era, Inspector Zende leans into classic detective work—think sharp observation and clever instincts.
Bajpayee suggests the movie captures Mumbai's spirit through his character's courage.
Also starring Sachin Khedekar and Girija Oak, the film drops on Netflix September 5.