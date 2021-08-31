'Arrangements of Love' selected in International Financing Forum at TIFF

Arrangements of Love, produced by Sunitha Tati of Telugu hit Oh! Baby fame has been selected in the International Financing Forum (IFF) by Ontario Creates at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2021. The English language international film is the sole Asian title among 41 films from across the world in the IFF, which will be held virtually on September 13 and 14.

Direction

The film will be directed by Philip John

Adapted from the acclaimed novelist Timeri N Murari's bestselling novel, the film will be directed by Philip John, best known for his work on Outlander and Downton Abbey. Arrangements of Love takes us on a journey with a Welsh-Indian man on his conquest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland.

Shooting

The film will be shot in India and Wales

The film is a story that follows the tranquility of love and the journey of an unencumbered man in search of the warmth of family, the makers said in a press release. Co-written by John and British National Television Award recipient Nimmi Harasgam, the film will be shot in India and Wales.

Project

'A dream come true to see project come to life'

After having traveled with the book for over 15 years, Tati said it is a dream come true to see the project come to life. "It has been an enriching experience to kick off this journey with the expressive and all-knowing Timeri, the writer of the book," the Guru Films founder and producer said in a statement.

Other details

Thrilled that our project has been chosen: John

"Both Harasgam and I are thrilled that our project, into which we have poured the most vital of our internal organs, has been chosen to attend this distinguished TIFF forum," John said. "My very first short film was a father-son story, and I am beyond excited that my second feature-length movie will return to this arena," the BAFTA winner added.