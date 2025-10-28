Will Arshad Warsi start shooting 'Asur 3' in December?

Actor Arshad Warsi , who has been on a roll with his 2025 performances in projects like Jolly LLB 3 and Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas, is reportedly all set to begin shooting for the third season of Asur in December. Speaking about it with Mid-Day, he said that his character forensic expert Dhananjay Rajput will take a darker turn in this season as he chases a serial killer across states with Barun Sobti's Nikhil Nair.

Script update 'I am yet to read the script but...' Warsi, however, has yet to read the script for Asur 3. He said, "At the moment, they are figuring out the dates. But yes, that's my next. I am yet to read the script but verbally we know that it's happening." The Gaurav Shukla-created web series has been a huge success, and Warsi's character has been one of its highlights.

Upcoming projects On his upcoming films Warsi has a slew of films lined up for 2026, including comedies Dhamaal 4 and Welcome to the Jungle, a cyber-crime thriller Pritam Pedro, an action drama King, and a dacoit drama Ghamasaan. Speaking about his choice of films, Warsi said he chooses movies with distinct roles that showcase his versatility. "I do the movies that I feel like watching... The role has to be etched out well."

Role dedication Supporting roles that leave an impact are welcome Warsi also emphasized that he is open to playing complex, layered supporting roles that leave an impact. "I can play complex, layered supporting roles that are impactful. Also, each role has to be starkly different from the other." He added, "If I'm playing a cop in two movies, their personas, style and manner of speaking have to be different."