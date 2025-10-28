When, where to watch Tamil film 'Bad Girl' on OTT 

The Tamil film Bad Girl, starring Anjali Sivaraman, is set to make its digital premiere on JioHotstar on November 4. The coming-of-age drama, directed by Varsha Bharath and backed by acclaimed filmmakers Vetri Maaran and Anurag Kashyap , will be available in five languages, namely Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Makers announced the news about its OTT release on Monday evening.

Film's narrative What is the story of 'Bad Girl'? The film revolves around a young woman who wants to live life on her own terms. Her choices, especially regarding personal freedom and love affairs, become controversial, attracting criticism from sections of society who found the portrayal uncomfortable. The narrative delves into themes of autonomy, societal judgment, and the struggle between individuality and tradition.

Commercial performance Controversy and critical acclaim overshadowed its commercial performance Despite its impressive cast and compelling storyline, Bad Girl failed to achieve commercial success. The film's thought-provoking subject matter and the controversy surrounding it kept the film in public discussion long after its release. The Bad Girl trailer was criticized for allegedly portraying the Brahmin community in a poor light. This led to backlash and a delay in its release.