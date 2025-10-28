Ananya's 'Call Me Bae' S02 to begin filming by November-end

The second season of Call Me Bae will see the return of Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Muskkan Jaferi, and Niharika Lyra Dutt. The show aims to amplify humor and drama while further exploring the theme of sisterhood that was a highlight in its first season. An insider revealed that the first part's #MeToo track resonated with female audiences and makers want to explore it further in the upcoming edition.

Show's essence

Season 2 expected to release in 2026

The upcoming season of Call Me Bae will continue to deliver an empowering message, just like its predecessor. The source added, "The first part featured a #MeToo track. The upcoming edition too will carry an empowering message, delivered in the show's signature breezy tone." The show has been one of the most successful ventures for both Prime Video India and Dharmatic Entertainment. It is expected to be released sometime next year.