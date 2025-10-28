Tanya Maniktala joins Keerthy Suresh-Rajkummar Rao's education drama

Tanya Maniktala, known for her breakout role in Mira Nair 's A Suitable Boy, has been roped in for a new drama centered around India's education system. The film is being produced by actor Rajkummar Rao and features Keerthy Suresh in a lead role. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, the untitled project will begin filming in November with Maniktala.

Role details Maniktala to play pivotal role questioning academic system Maniktala will play a key role in the film, questioning the rigidity of the academic system and its focus on profit over education. A source close to the project told Mid-Day, "This character is the trigger to the story." "Tanya was Aditya's first choice for the role. He was impressed by her ability to portray vulnerability and strength, which are central to this story."

Preparation underway Maniktala has been extensively reading and researching for her role The source further revealed that Maniktala has been extensively reading and researching for her role. She is expected to join the shoot in November, which will last for 30 days. Meanwhile, Rao and Suresh had started filming their parts in June. The film aims to provide a critical perspective on India's education system, its pressures, conflicts, and profit-driven approach through Maniktala's character.