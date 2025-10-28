'Elementary, my dear Holmes': Srijit to spotlight Sherlock's creator

Film backed by British Film Institute

Set in 1906 London, the movie will spotlight how Doyle used his detective skills outside fiction, focusing on his fight to clear two men—George Edalji and Oscar Slater—who were wrongly accused.

The film is part of the UK-India Co-Production Treaty and is being jointly administered by the British Film Institute (BFI) and India's National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Mukherji aims to capture Doyle's real quest for justice, showing why his legacy still matters today.