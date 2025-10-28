'Elementary, my dear Holmes': Srijit to spotlight Sherlock's creator
Director Srijit Mukherji is set to make a new film called Elementary, My Dear Holmes, diving into the life of Arthur Conan Doyle—the mind behind Sherlock Holmes.
This British-Indian project has support from the Conan Doyle Estate and is produced by Invisible Thread Media along with Mukherji's own Matchcut Productions.
Film backed by British Film Institute
Set in 1906 London, the movie will spotlight how Doyle used his detective skills outside fiction, focusing on his fight to clear two men—George Edalji and Oscar Slater—who were wrongly accused.
The film is part of the UK-India Co-Production Treaty and is being jointly administered by the British Film Institute (BFI) and India's National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).
Mukherji aims to capture Doyle's real quest for justice, showing why his legacy still matters today.