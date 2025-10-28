Next Article
Vivek Oberoi to donate 'Ramayana' fee for cancer kids' treatment
Entertainment
Vivek Oberoi, set to play Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, is donating his entire acting fee from the film to help kids with cancer.
Explaining his choice, he shared, "I don't want a penny for this. I want to donate it to a cause I believe in: helping kids with cancer."
On the film and his role
This much-awaited movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana, with Oberoi calling it "India's answer to Hollywood epics" because "the story, the visuals, and the intent behind it make it very special."
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for hits like Dangal and Chhichhore.
His past philanthropic work
Oberoi isn't new to philanthropy—he's previously donated homes for CRPF martyrs' families and supported several causes, including helping cancer patients.