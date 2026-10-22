Aryan Khan is scouting new writers for Red Chillies projects
What's the story
Aryan Khan is reportedly looking to discover new writing talent for Red Chillies Entertainment. According to a report by Variety India, he is currently on the lookout for young writers and is in the process of creating a talent pool for his upcoming projects under his home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.
Active participation
Khan to be involved in writing next Red Chillies series
The report also states that Khan is keen to be actively involved in the writing of the next streaming series being developed by Red Chillies. This comes after the success of his debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
"The initiative is intended to create a wider pool of talent that Red Chillies can draw from as it develops future projects for the streaming space," a source told the portal.
Development process
Initiative focuses on new-age stories by young people
Khan is currently reading scripts and collaborating with a team of creative directors to find new-age stories, especially those led by young people.
The aim is to discover narratives that reflect changing youth culture, contemporary relationships, and the concerns of a generation shaping the streaming landscape.
This initiative suggests Khan's intention to back emerging writers whose work might not have found a platform otherwise.
Debut series
'The Bads of Bollywood' marked Khan's debut as creator-director
Khan made his debut as a creator and director with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which was released on Netflix in September 2025.
The series offered a satirical take on the Hindi film industry through the story of an aspiring actor navigating its power structures, rivalries, and relationships.
Its blend of industry humor, drama, and commentary on Bollywood introduced audiences to Khan's storytelling approach.
It was a big hit and is likely to get a follow-up season.