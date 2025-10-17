Aryan reminds me of young SRK: 'The Bads' actor Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Actor Rajat Bedi says Aryan Khan's bold confidence and ambition remind him a lot of Shah Rukh Khan in his early days.

After working with Aryan on The Ba***ds of Bollywood—Aryan's directorial debut on Netflix—Bedi described him as hardworking, funny, and passionate about his work, and noted that Aryan's "I will be number one" attitude echoes his father's drive.