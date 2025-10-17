Aryan reminds me of young SRK: 'The Bads' actor
Actor Rajat Bedi says Aryan Khan's bold confidence and ambition remind him a lot of Shah Rukh Khan in his early days.
After working with Aryan on The Ba***ds of Bollywood—Aryan's directorial debut on Netflix—Bedi described him as hardworking, funny, and passionate about his work, and noted that Aryan's "I will be number one" attitude echoes his father's drive.
Bedi also noted that Aryan's humor is a big plus
Bedi pointed out that while Aryan shares SRK's self-belief, his approach is more modern, compared to his dad's classic charm.
He also highlighted Aryan's sharp humor and storytelling skills, saying these qualities really make him stand out.
Meanwhile, here's more about 'The Bads of Bollywood'
The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which dropped on Netflix on September 18, is a satirical series poking fun at Bollywood's politics and moral dilemmas.
The show features cameos from big names—including Shah Rukh himself—and has been praised for its fresh, unique storytelling, especially for a first-time director.