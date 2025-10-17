'Dude': Pradeep Ranganathan's on-stage antics invite backlash; video goes viral

A promotional event for the romantic comedy film Dude has sparked controversy on social media . The film's lead actors, Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, recreated a scene from the movie on stage. However, Ranganathan's actions, specifically pulling Baiju's hair, have drawn criticism from many online users. The film was released on Friday, October 17, targeting the festive time of Diwali .

Controversial scene What exactly happened on stage? In the movie's trailer, Baiju's character pulls Ranganathan's character's cheeks. On stage, however, Ranganathan reversed the roles by pulling Baiju's cheeks and hair from behind. He also playfully kicked her while the audience cheered. This moment was met with criticism online, with one user saying it "doesn't look cute at all." Another wrote: "This is so uncomfortable to watch."

Twitter Post Check out the incident here #PradeepRanganathan and #MamithaBaiju Recreating the "Cute ah ila" Scene from #Dude Trailer..😅💥



pic.twitter.com/dNEM4H8OYf — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 15, 2025

Online backlash 'Nothing about this clip is respectful' The video has also been criticized for its portrayal of violence. One user said, "Harassment in the name of promotions." Another comment read: "Nothing about this clip is respectful. Shame." A third user wrote: "This moment is a perfect encapsulation of everything that's wrong with this actor." In response, another user defended the act, saying it was a scene recreation from the movie.