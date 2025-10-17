Arjun Bijlani wins 'Rise and Fall': His journey, challenges, lessons Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

TV actor Arjun Bijlani just took home the top prize in the first season of Ashneer Grover's reality show, "Rise and Fall."

The competition split contestants into rulers and workers, testing them both physically and mentally.

Reflecting on his win, Bijlani shared, "Rise and Fall proved that every fall is just a step toward rising stronger."