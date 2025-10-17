Arjun Bijlani wins 'Rise and Fall': His journey, challenges, lessons
TV actor Arjun Bijlani just took home the top prize in the first season of Ashneer Grover's reality show, "Rise and Fall."
The competition split contestants into rulers and workers, testing them both physically and mentally.
Reflecting on his win, Bijlani shared, "Rise and Fall proved that every fall is just a step toward rising stronger."
Bijlani's strategy and support from fellow contestants
Bijlani said every day brought fresh challenges and lessons but he stuck to being himself outside of the tasks.
He only used strategy during challenges.
Both Aarush Bhola and Arbaaz Patel supported his win, taking his name as the winner.
Family, faith, and finances: Bijlani's victory speech
Missing his family was tough for Bijlani during the show. He leaned on his faith and kept family photos close for strength.
His October 17 victory was celebrated for resilience, honest gameplay, and integrity—plus a cool ₹28.10 lakh prize.