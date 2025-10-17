Nivin Pauly to play villain Walter in 'Benz'
Malayalam star Nivin Pauly is joining the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) as the villain Walter in the upcoming Tamil film Benz.
Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, this marks the fourth LCU movie after Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, and features Raghava Lawrence in the lead.
The film is produced by Passion Studios, The Route, and G Squad.
Major career milestone for Pauly
This is Pauly's first time playing a villain in a big franchise, making it a major moment in his career.
The teaser, which was released in June this year, has already hyped up fans with intense glimpses of the face-off between Walter and Benz.
With music by Sai Abhyankkar, visuals by Gautham George, and creative supervision by LCU creator Lokesh Kanagaraj, Benz promises to expand the LCU's interconnected storylines in a big way.