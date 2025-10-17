Nivin Pauly to play villain Walter in 'Benz'

Major career milestone for Pauly

This is Pauly's first time playing a villain in a big franchise, making it a major moment in his career.

The teaser, which was released in June this year, has already hyped up fans with intense glimpses of the face-off between Walter and Benz.

With music by Sai Abhyankkar, visuals by Gautham George, and creative supervision by LCU creator Lokesh Kanagaraj, Benz promises to expand the LCU's interconnected storylines in a big way.