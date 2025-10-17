SRK, Aryan performed Lakshmi pooja before filming 'Bads of Bollywood'

Actor Rajat Bedi, who recently appeared in Aryan Khan 's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been vocal about his gratitude toward Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Khan, for reviving his career. In a recent interview with Radio Nasha Official, he spoke about their bond and shared an interesting incident from the show's Lakshmi pooja. He also opened up about visiting Khan's iconic residence, Mannat.

Pooja insights 'I was watching their equation...' Bedi revealed that during the pooja, "All the close friends, family members, and those connected with the show were called for it." He observed the interactions between Khan and SRK during this event. "I was watching Shah Rukh and Aryan talk regarding scenes and everything, and I was wondering how Aryan has grown up, and I was watching their equation."

Trailer preview Bedi recalls trailer launch at Mannat Bedi also recalled his visit to Mannat for the trailer preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He described it as "going to Buckingham Palace." During this event, Shah Rukh addressed the guests and called Bedi "Tiger," a nickname he used to call him during their earlier association on Ramesh Sippy's 1995 film Zamaana Deewana.