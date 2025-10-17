Fake voter IDs of Samantha, Tamannaah, Rakul Preet emerge online
What's the story
Ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypoll in Telangana, fake voter ID cards with the names and photographs of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rakul Preet Singh were found online. The IDs reportedly have the same address "8-2-120/110/4." Following this, a case was registered by Syed Yahiya Kamal, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer and Assistant Municipal Commissioner.
Investigation underway
Election Commission initiates probe
The Election Commission has initiated an investigation into the matter. The complainant stated that some people were spreading false information on social media, claiming that certain film actors were included in the electoral rolls with altered addresses, photographs, and invalid EPIC numbers. Election officials have requested people not to believe or spread unverified information about electoral rolls and warned of strict action against those spreading false or misleading content affecting the election process.
Bypoll details
Know more about Jubilee Hills bypoll
The Jubilee Hills assembly constituency bypoll is scheduled for November 11, with the counting of votes on November 14. This bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year. The opposition Congress party has fielded V Naveen Yadav as its candidate while the ruling BRS has nominated Maganti Sunitha, Gopinath's widow. BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy is also contesting this high-stakes election.