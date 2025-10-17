'Bhagwat' review: Jitendra Kumar steals the show in ZEE5 crime-thriller

Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar 's Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is now streaming on ZEE5 . Inspired by true events, the crime thriller is rough around the edges and loses its sharpness frequently, but still remains extremely watchable despite its flaws. This is a particularly memorable outing for Kumar (Kota Factory, Panchayat), who finally breaks typecasting and embraces a challenging role. It's directed by Akshay Shere.

Plot A dedicated police officer and a conniving serial killer Bhagwat follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Warsi), who's assigned to investigate the case of a missing woman named Poonam. As the investigation progresses, Bhagwat uncovers a string of similar cases and realizes that several women have disappeared in the past few months. Sameer (Kumar), a professor, soon becomes the primary suspect, and Bhagwat decides to chase him before time runs out.

#1 A lot to unpack in this layered movie Bhagwat is more than just a cat-and-mouse chase; it's also interested in breaking down Sameer's psyche and letting us observe his behavior after arrest. It's interesting to watch how Sameer doesn't cower or shake even when the threat of a court verdict looms large. It's precisely this chilling confidence that makes serial killers/criminals frightening, and Kumar nails the character with his realistic, disturbing performance.

#2 More on the above aspect The film starts on a tense note: A family awaits their daughter's return, and their world comes crashing down when they realize she might have eloped. The dual pain of losing one's daughter, perhaps forever, and also being judged by society, is too much for them to handle. The film examines how, in such situations, women often end up being labeled the ultimate culprit.

#3 Warsi delivers yet another convincing performance Actors who carve a career through comedy roles often do exceptionally well in serious, dramatic ones, and Warsi proves that through Bhagwat. The screenplay doesn't always help, but Warsi infuses his character with a sense of ache. You can sense regret plastered all over his face when he can't catch Sameer, and the leads' conversations constitute the most watchable aspect of the film.

#4 On Kumar's impressive act Sameer charms women through his cheesy, corny, and outright uncomfortable pick-up lines. The women don't catch it, but as viewers, we are instantly turned off by his sly smile and slimy conversations. Kumar is well-cast in this role precisely because he looks like the guy-next-door, the kind of person we think can do no wrong.

#5 Areas where it could have been a lot better A sluggish, haphazard screenplay stops Bhagwat from becoming completely gripping. There are gaps in the narrative, some scenes raise more questions than they answer, and the tonal shifts mar the overall experience. Additionally, the backstories of both Bhagwat and Sameer are largely missing, making it difficult for us to connect with or understand them better.