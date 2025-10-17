Next Article
Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi's 'Haq' 1st look out; release date revealed
Junglee Pictures just revealed the first poster for "Haq," showing Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in a tense courtroom face-off.
Directed by Suparn S Varma and written by Reshu Nath, the film explores the clash between faith and law, summed up by its tagline: "Kaum ya Kanoon?"
Mark your calendars—it's set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025.
'Haq' is based on true events
"Haq" draws inspiration from a landmark Supreme Court judgment and adapts themes from Jigna Vora's "Bano: Bharat ki Beti."
Alongside the leads, you'll see Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles.
Produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, it promises a thought-provoking legal drama.