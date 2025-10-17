Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi's 'Haq' 1st look out; release date revealed Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Junglee Pictures just revealed the first poster for "Haq," showing Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in a tense courtroom face-off.

Directed by Suparn S Varma and written by Reshu Nath, the film explores the clash between faith and law, summed up by its tagline: "Kaum ya Kanoon?"

Mark your calendars—it's set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025.