MrBeast poses with SRK, Salman, Aamir; sparks collaboration rumors

YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has sent fans into a tizzy by posing with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan , Salman Khan , and Aamir Khan . The picture was taken at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh on Thursday, October 16. Sharing the image on his Instagram Story, MrBeast wrote: "Hey, India, should we all do something together?" sparking speculation about a possible collaboration.

Fan reactions Internet is abuzz with theories The image quickly went viral on social media platforms, with fans sharing their excitement and theories. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "WHAT A LEGENDARY FRAME." Another wondered, "SRK, Salman, Aamir with MrBeast. MrBeast's next collab or what??" While another netizen said, "From Bollywood to YouTube ~ this frame just broke the internet." The trio was last seen together at the screening of Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai.

Event details About the Joy Forum 2025 The Joy Forum 2025, where the picture was clicked, is a global platform that brings together industry leaders and top international speakers. The event was held under the patronage of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority (GEA). It featured global icons such as Dana White, Terry Crews, Shaquille O'Neal, Gary Vaynerchuk, Lee Jung-Jae, and Ryan Seacrest along with entertainment giants like Netflix, WWE, DAZN, UFC, Sky Sports, and MBC Studios.