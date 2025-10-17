Next Article
Zubeen Garg was poisoned, claims bandmate; 9 arrested in case
Entertainment
Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, under mysterious circumstances. His bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, has claimed Garg was poisoned.
Assam Police have now brought Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta before a Guwahati court, following earlier arrests of five others linked to Garg's final days.
Chargesheet to be filed by November
Assam's Special Investigation Team aims to file a chargesheet by November and will meet Singapore police on October 21 for joint inquiries.
The Assam government is pushing for a fast-track court and plans to appoint a special public prosecutor to keep the case moving quickly.