Zubeen Garg was poisoned, claims bandmate; 9 arrested in case Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, under mysterious circumstances. His bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, has claimed Garg was poisoned.

Assam Police have now brought Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta before a Guwahati court, following earlier arrests of five others linked to Garg's final days.