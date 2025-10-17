News bytes: Max Davies's collages pull in Bob Dylan references

Davies's instinct-driven collage style

Davies's art pulls in vibes from film noir and folk tales while borrowing aesthetics from Christian and Russian icons—just for the look.

Some pieces even nod to Bob Dylan's artwork thanks to a personal connection between curator Murthy and Suze Rotolo (Dylan's early muse).

If you're into creative mashups or want to see how music and personal stories can shape visual art, this is worth checking out—especially since it marks Davies's return to the city after more than a decade away.