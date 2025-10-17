News bytes: Max Davies's collages pull in Bob Dylan references
Max Davies, a collagist from Belgaum, is back in Bengaluru after 14 years with his new show "Third Time 'Round."
The exhibition is running at DYU Art Cafe until November 2, and then heads to Abstract Art Gallery from November 5.
Curated by former journalist Sunil Murthy, the show highlights Davies's instinct-driven collage style—think old magazines, comic books, and quirky market finds turned into bold art using paper, thread, stamps, and film snippets.
Davies's instinct-driven collage style
Davies's art pulls in vibes from film noir and folk tales while borrowing aesthetics from Christian and Russian icons—just for the look.
Some pieces even nod to Bob Dylan's artwork thanks to a personal connection between curator Murthy and Suze Rotolo (Dylan's early muse).
If you're into creative mashups or want to see how music and personal stories can shape visual art, this is worth checking out—especially since it marks Davies's return to the city after more than a decade away.