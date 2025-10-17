Sachiin Joshi-Urvashi Sharma own Vijay Mallya's infamous Kingfisher Villa
Bollywood actor-entrepreneur Sachiin Joshi and his wife, former actor Urvashi Sharma, made headlines when they bought the legendary Kingfisher Villa in Candolim, Goa.
The mansion was once owned by Vijay Mallya, who lost it after defaulting on loans and fleeing India.
After several failed auctions by banks trying to recover dues from Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines collapse, the villa finally found new owners through a private sale.
Joshi and Sharma bought the mansion for ₹73cr
Joshi and Sharma picked up the sprawling three-acre estate for ₹73.01 crore—much less than its original reserve price of over ₹90 crore.
The property comes with a massive 12,350 sq ft built-up area, private pools, lush gardens, and even open-air dance floors—definitely not your average holiday home.
Joshi rebranded the villa as 'King's Mansion'
Joshi, who runs Kings Beer via Viiking Ventures, rebranded the place as King's Mansion—a nod to both its flashy past and his own business interests.