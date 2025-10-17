Sachiin Joshi-Urvashi Sharma own Vijay Mallya's infamous Kingfisher Villa Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Bollywood actor-entrepreneur Sachiin Joshi and his wife, former actor Urvashi Sharma, made headlines when they bought the legendary Kingfisher Villa in Candolim, Goa.

The mansion was once owned by Vijay Mallya, who lost it after defaulting on loans and fleeing India.

After several failed auctions by banks trying to recover dues from Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines collapse, the villa finally found new owners through a private sale.