Nagarjuna Akkineni, Anushka Shetty to reunite for 'King100'?

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is reuniting with actor Anushka Shetty for his upcoming film King100, per 123 Telugu. The news has created a buzz, as this will be a major reunion between the two actors who have previously starred in Super, Don, and Ragada. Recently, there was speculation that Tabu would also reunite with Akkineni for this movie. However, an official announcement is still awaited. Interestingly, as per the outlet, Akkineni is set to play dual roles.

Film details Speculated title and release date Meanwhile, netizens speculate that the film may be titled Lottery King. While there has been no official confirmation from the filmmakers, the rumored title has already gone viral among fans. Another 123Telugu report reveals that Lottery King is one of the titles under consideration. The report also suggests that Akkineni plans to release the movie in May 2026, making it a summer treat for audiences.

Cameo appearances Possible cameo appearances by Akkineni's sons Reportedly, Akkineni's sons, Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, are likely to make cameo appearances in the film. The Akkineni trio has previously shared screen space in the cult classic and box office blockbuster Manam. The movie is expected to be filled with loads of action and lots of family drama.