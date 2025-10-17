Box office: 'Kantara' beats 'KGF' to become highest-grosser in Karnataka Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Kantara: Chapter 1, a mythological action thriller directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, has become the highest-grossing Kannada film ever.

In just 14 days, it pulled in ₹186.05 crore in Karnataka, outpacing KGF Chapter 2.

With over ₹600 crore in global earnings, it's set a new standard for Kannada cinema.