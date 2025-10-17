Box office: 'Kantara' beats 'KGF' to become highest-grosser in Karnataka
Kantara: Chapter 1, a mythological action thriller directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, has become the highest-grossing Kannada film ever.
In just 14 days, it pulled in ₹186.05 crore in Karnataka, outpacing KGF Chapter 2.
With over ₹600 crore in global earnings, it's set a new standard for Kannada cinema.
'Kantara's success story
Kantara made waves beyond theaters too. The Hindi version landed in Netflix's top 10 non-English films, racking up 1 million views and 2.5 million hours watched.
On its first day, the film grossed ₹61.85 crore in India, crossing ₹100 crore in just two days at the domestic box office.
Film's OTT performance
The film's popularity isn't limited to India—it's trending on Netflix in six countries, including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, UAE, and Mauritius.
Kantara's strong run both in cinemas and online shows just how much it's resonated with audiences everywhere.