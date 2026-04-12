When Asha Bhosle addressed rift rumors with sister Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The singer, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, died due to multiple-organ failure. Throughout her illustrious career, Bhosle and her elder sister, the late iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar , were at the center of speculation regarding their relationship. In an old interview, Bhosle had addressed these rumors, stating that she and her sister were always close despite what people said.

Industry interactions 'Industry types would ignore me, interact with her' Bhosle had said, "People did carry tales and try to create trouble, but blood is thicker than water." She further elaborated on how their relationship was perceived in the industry. "I remember, sometimes both of us would be at a function, and some industry types would ignore me and interact only with her, as if to prove their loyalty." "Later, didi and I would have a good laugh," she added.

Sister's statement Mangeshkar also denied any rift in past Mangeshkar, too, had once spoken about the rumored rift with Bhosle. In an interview with SpotboyE, she clarified that there was never any professional rivalry between them. "There never was any professional rivalry between us. She evolved a completely different style of singing from me. What she could do, I couldn't do," she said.

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