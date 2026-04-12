Asha Bhosle to be cremated with state honors tomorrow

India is mourning the loss of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle , who passed away on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The 92-year-old was hospitalized on Saturday. Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle revealed she had been battling a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. Her last rites will be performed on Monday, April 13, at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

Funeral Bhosle will be given full state honors Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, told the media, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11:00am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived." "Her last rites will be performed at 4:00pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park." Maharashtra Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar also paid tribute to her, saying, "Her last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 4:00pm. She will be cremated with full state honors."

Career milestones Career beginnings and iconic songs Bhosle's remarkable career began at the tender age of 10 with the Marathi film Majha Bal, where she sang Chala Chala Nav Bala. She made her Hindi cinema debut with Saawan Aaya from Chunariya and recorded her first solo for Raat Ki Rani. In her long, legendary career, she sang evergreen classics such as Janeman Janeman, Aao Huzoor Tumko, Koi Shahari Babu, and Parde Mein Rahne Do. Over the decades, she became one of Bollywood's most versatile voices.

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Unforgettable hits She remained active in music despite her old age Bhosle's illustrious career featured unforgettable songs from films like Umrao Jaan, Teesri Manzil, and Rangeela. In a career spanning over seven decades, she collaborated with composers such as RD Burman, AR Rahman, and Bappi Lahiri, among many others. Even in her later years, she remained a vibrant performer. She also made headlines for grooving to Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz during a concert in Dubai, an endearing moment that quickly went viral.

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