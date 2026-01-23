'Assi' trailer attached to 'Border 2,' stars Taapsee Pannu

Trailer insights

'Assi' trailer: A glimpse into the courtroom drama

The Assi trailer, which runs for three minutes, introduces us to a woman (Kusruti) who is gang-raped, and Pannu plays her lawyer in court. The film promises to be a hard-hitting courtroom drama with shocking moments. Pannu posted the motion poster of the film on Instagram. The caption read, "It's been long... Long since we normalised this.... See you in court.... I mean the theatres..." "#Assi - an urgent watch."