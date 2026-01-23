'Assi' trailer attached to 'Border 2,' stars Taapsee Pannu
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu and directed by Anubhav Sinha, has finally revealed its trailer. The hard-hitting clip was recently attached to the prints of Border 2. The movie also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, and Naseeruddin Shah. It is set to hit the theaters on February 20, 2026.
Trailer insights
'Assi' trailer: A glimpse into the courtroom drama
The Assi trailer, which runs for three minutes, introduces us to a woman (Kusruti) who is gang-raped, and Pannu plays her lawyer in court. The film promises to be a hard-hitting courtroom drama with shocking moments. Pannu posted the motion poster of the film on Instagram. The caption read, "It's been long... Long since we normalised this.... See you in court.... I mean the theatres..." "#Assi - an urgent watch."
Reunion
'Assi' marks the 3rd collaboration between Pannu and Sinha
Assi is the third collaboration between Pannu and Sinha after Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020). The film has been compared to their previous works, especially Mulk, where Pannu played a fiery advocate. It also gives a deja vu of her other hard-hitting courtroom drama, Pink (2016). It is written by Sinha and Gaurav Solanki.