'Athiradi': Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph begin shooting for campus film
Malayalam stars Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, and Vineeth Sreenivasan have kicked off shooting for their new film Athiradi in Kochi, starting things off with a traditional pooja.
The movie, directed by Arun Anirudhan, is set on a college campus and promises a fun blend of comedy, action, and drama.
Riya Shibu also joins the cast, adding to the buzz.
Teaser shows playful rivalry between lead characters
Dropped on Saturday, October 18, the teaser shows off the playful rivalry between Joseph's modern character and Thomas's more traditional one—both introduced by Sreenivasan.
This marks Anirudhan's directorial debut after co-writing hits like Minnal Murali (2021), with Paulson Skaria co-writing this script too.