'Athiradi': Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph begin shooting for campus film Entertainment Oct 21, 2025

Malayalam stars Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, and Vineeth Sreenivasan have kicked off shooting for their new film Athiradi in Kochi, starting things off with a traditional pooja.

The movie, directed by Arun Anirudhan, is set on a college campus and promises a fun blend of comedy, action, and drama.

Riya Shibu also joins the cast, adding to the buzz.