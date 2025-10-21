Next Article
'Brilliant Minds': Eric Dane's ALS role mirrors his real life
Entertainment
Eric Dane—who you might know from Euphoria or Grey's Anatomy—is guest starring in NBC's Brilliant Minds as a firefighter dealing with ALS, the same disease he was diagnosed with earlier this year.
The episode airs November 24, 2025, and brings a personal touch since Dane is living with ALS himself.
Dane's advocacy for ALS awareness
Dane's role closely reflects his own journey: he's been open about how tough it's been to share his diagnosis with family and keep working.
Beyond acting, he's become a strong voice for ALS awareness, advocating for legislation like ACT for ALS and supporting organizations such as I AM ALS.
Even after missing the 2025 Emmys due to a health setback, Dane remains focused on advocacy and making sure his family gets support too.