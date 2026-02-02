'Athiradi': Vineeth Sreenivasan's character reveal follows Basil, Tovino's posters
Entertainment
The makers of Athiradi just dropped a new character poster featuring Vineeth Sreenivasan, following earlier reveals of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas.
Vineeth shows up in a red shirt and white dhoti, waving to an unseen crowd—his mysterious role has definitely got fans talking.
Teaser introduced each lead in stylish manner
If you've seen the teaser, you know each lead gets their own stylish intro, with unique looks and personalities.
It's pretty clear Athiradi is shaping up to be a mass action entertainer packed with energy and attitude.
Everything to know about film
Athiradi marks the directorial debut of Arun Anirudhan, who co-wrote the script with Paulson Skaria.
The film wrapped shooting in January after more than 80 days on set and drops worldwide on May 14—so mark your calendars!