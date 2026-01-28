Atlee teases Deepika Padukone, Allu Arjun's 'AA22XA6' update

Filmmaker Atlee's upcoming project, currently titled AA22XA6 , has been creating buzz since it was announced. The film stars superstar Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone . In a recent interview with India Today, Atlee spoke about the highly anticipated film and also his reunion with his Jawan actor, Padukone. He called her his "lucky charm."

Film update 'We're readying something really big for everyone' Atlee revealed that the team is working tirelessly on the film. "Every day, we are discovering something." "I am aware of how everyone wants to hear about the film." "And honestly, more than my audience, I am really waiting to tell them everything," he said. "We are spending sleepless nights working on it... We are readying something really big for everyone."

Actor's return Atlee praised Padukone's professionalism and dedication Atlee also expressed his excitement about working with Padukone again after Jawan. "Yes, she's my lucky charm. This is my second film with Deepika, and she's wonderful to work with. She's just unbelievable," he said. The director also hinted that audiences will see a different side of Padukone in this film, as it will be her first project after becoming a mother.

