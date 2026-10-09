Aubry files court declaration backing Berry, rebuts Martinez's claims
Entertainment
Halle Berry's 18-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry, has stepped in to support her mom during a heated custody fight with Berry's ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.
Nahla filed a statement in court saying she's never seen Halle hurt her 12-year-old half-brother, Maceo, directly pushing back against Martinez's claims.
Aubry's declaration calls Berry devoted parent
In her declaration, Nahla described Halle as a loving and devoted parent.
Her words paint a very different picture from the accusations and are part of the ongoing legal proceedings.