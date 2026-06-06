Authorities close investigation into Hogan death from natural causes

Autopsy found no trauma or toxins

A private autopsy found no trauma or toxic substances; Hogan had been in poor health after several surgeries.

He was with his wife Sky and two health care workers when he suddenly stopped breathing in his recliner. CPR was performed, but he could not be revived.

Police reviewed witness accounts, medical records, and security footage, all pointing to a natural death.

The department thanked Hogan's family for their help and has now marked the case as noncriminal and closed.