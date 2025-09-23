5 filmmaking lessons from Ava DuVernay you can't ignore

Ava DuVernay, an acclaimed filmmaker, has made a name for herself in the industry with her unique storytelling and visionary approach. From her career, we can learn some invaluable lessons that can help anyone looking to make a mark in filmmaking. Here are five key insights from DuVernay's journey that highlight the importance of authenticity, perseverance, and innovation in creating impactful cinema.

#1 Embrace your unique voice DuVernay emphasizes the importance of having a unique voice in filmmaking. She believes that filmmakers should embrace their own perspectives and experiences to create authentic stories. By doing so, they can bring fresh narratives to the forefront and connect deeply with audiences. This lesson encourages aspiring filmmakers to stay true to themselves and not conform to industry norms.

#2 Prioritize storytelling over visuals DuVernay stresses that storytelling should always come before visuals. While cinematography is important, it should never overshadow the story. She believes that a strong narrative is what makes a film memorable and impactful. This lesson is a reminder for filmmakers to focus on developing compelling stories that resonate with the audience.

#3 Advocate for diversity in film DuVernay is a fierce advocate for diversity in cinema. She believes that including different voices and perspectives makes for richer storytelling. By pushing for more representation, filmmakers can contribute to a more inclusive industry that reflects the diversity of the world. This lesson inspires aspiring filmmakers to champion diversity in their own projects.

#4 Be fearless in your creative choices DuVernay encourages filmmakers to be fearless in their creative choices. She believes that taking risks can lead to groundbreaking work that challenges conventions and sparks conversations. This lesson inspires filmmakers to step out of their comfort zones and explore new horizons in their storytelling.