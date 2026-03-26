'Avatar 3' heads to home release: Cameron's exclusive clip out

Bonus content dives into the making of 'Avatar 3'

The home release is packed with bonus content: featurettes dive into how the story has evolved since 2013, show off new Pandoran clans and worlds, and reveal how Weta FX pulled off those wild visual effects.

Plus, Miley Cyrus's "Dream as One" music video is included for an extra creative touch.

Perfect for fans who want to see what really went into making this third Avatar chapter.