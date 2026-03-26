'Avatar 3' heads to home release: Cameron's exclusive clip out
Entertainment
James Cameron is taking things to the next level for Avatar: Fire and Ash: not only did he co-write, direct, produce, and edit the film, but he even operated the camera himself.
The movie drops digitally on March 31, 2026, with a physical release on May 19.
An exclusive clip highlights just how involved Cameron was behind the scenes.
Bonus content dives into the making of 'Avatar 3'
The home release is packed with bonus content: featurettes dive into how the story has evolved since 2013, show off new Pandoran clans and worlds, and reveal how Weta FX pulled off those wild visual effects.
Plus, Miley Cyrus's "Dream as One" music video is included for an extra creative touch.
Perfect for fans who want to see what really went into making this third Avatar chapter.