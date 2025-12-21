Next Article
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' blasts to the top of the box office
Entertainment
James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" just scored a massive $36.5 million on its first day, making it the biggest movie in theaters right now.
Even though The Post called it "the weakest of James Cameron's trio," fans clearly showed up—it's set to pull in about $95 million this weekend.
What else is trending at the movies?
Right behind Avatar, animated musical "David" grabbed $9.6 million for second place.
The thriller "The Housemaid," starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, took third with $8 million despite some harsh reviews calling it a "trashy 'Gone Girl' ripoff."
Rounding out the top five are "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" ($6 million) and "Zootopia 2" ($4 million).