'Avatar: Fire and Ash' hits ₹100cr milestone in India

Big cast, big buzz—and more sequels teased

The movie's drawing crowds in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil as fans return to Pandora with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) facing new threats.

The cast features Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, plus Oona Chaplin as the new villain Varang.

This wraps up the current storyline—but Cameron has already hinted at sequels coming in 2029 and 2031.