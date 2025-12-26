Next Article
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' hits ₹100cr milestone in India
Entertainment
James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" just crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India, pulling in ₹13.5 crore on Christmas Day alone and reaching a total of ₹109.65 crore so far.
Even with competition from "Dhurandhar," the holiday boost helped, and globally, it's already made over ₹5,000 crore.
Big cast, big buzz—and more sequels teased
The movie's drawing crowds in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil as fans return to Pandora with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) facing new threats.
The cast features Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, plus Oona Chaplin as the new villain Varang.
This wraps up the current storyline—but Cameron has already hinted at sequels coming in 2029 and 2031.