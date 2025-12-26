'Tyranny is booming': Jimmy Kimmel blasts Trump in Christmas address

Jimmy Kimmel , the popular American television host, has taken a dig at US President Donald Trump in his Christmas Day's Alternative Christmas Message for Channel 4. In his address, Kimmel said that "tyranny is booming" in the US under Trump's reign. He also reflected on his brief suspension from ABC after making comments about the reactions to Charlie Kirk's murder and the political exploitation of it by Trump supporters.

Show suspension Kimmel's show suspension and return: A 'Christmas miracle' Kimmel described his show's return as an early "Christmas miracle," attributing it to public support for free speech. He said, "Our show came back stronger than ever. We won, the President lost and now I'm back on the air every night giving the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved bollocking." "That's a word, right, I used it properly?" he joked for using the British term.

Democracy warning '..with the guy who thinks he is our king' Kimmel also warned the UK about the state of democracy in the US. He said, "You know it's funny we Americans are very proud of not having a king. It's kind of why we left." "And just for the record we have nothing against your king... We just - well some of us - just have a problem with the guy who thinks he is our king."