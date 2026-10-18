'Avengers: Doomsday' to release in India on December 17?
What's the story
The much-awaited Marvel superhero film, Avengers: Doomsday, will be released in India on December 17, 2026, reported Pinkvilla. This is a day earlier than the domestic release date. The Thursday release will give it an advantage of a four-day opening weekend, similar to Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film aims to break the record set by Tom Holland's recent Spider-Man film, which opened with ₹58 crore nett (₹70.5 crore gross).
Box office battle
Film to clash with 'King' and 'Dune 3'
Avengers: Doomsday will face competition from Shah Rukh Khan's King and Dune 3, releasing on December 24 and December 18, respectively.
The film is directed by Anthony and JoeRusso, with a screenplay by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely.
It is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Six and will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.
Star-studded lineup
Cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Avengers: Doomsday features a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, and Simu Liu.
Other notable actors include Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, and Patrick Stewart.
The film will also feature Joseph Quinn and Sebastian Stan, among others.