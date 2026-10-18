'Avengers: Doomsday' to release in India on December 17?

Avengers: Doomsday will face competition from Shah Rukh Khan's King and Dune 3, releasing on December 24 and December 18, respectively.

The film is directed by Anthony and JoeRusso, with a screenplay by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely.

It is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Six and will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.