What is keeping Ayushmann-Sara's action comedy film in limbo
What's the story
The shooting of an untitled action-comedy film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan has reportedly been stalled since late 2024. The delay is due to uncertainty over the film's release model, reported Mid-Day. The movie, co-produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, was initially scheduled for a 2026 release after shooting its first schedule wrapped up two years ago in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
Production pause
Uncertainty over film's release model halts production
A source close to the film revealed to the portal that everything was going smoothly during the first schedule of shooting in mid-2024. However, after that, the project has been stuck. "The actors and the crew are keen to resume filming, but there's no clarity on when the project will return to floors." The source added that there is indecision about whether it should be released in theaters or on OTT platforms.
Release model debate
Discussions about possible OTT release ongoing for months
Another insider revealed that the makers have been discussing the film's release model for months. The movie was originally planned as a theatrical release, but now there are talks about it being an OTT original. "There have been discussions about whether it should take the web route and be released as an OTT original. The talks have been going on for months while the shoot has been on hold," said the insider. It is an Aakash Kaushik directorial.