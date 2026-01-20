What is keeping Ayushmann-Sara's action comedy film in limbo

A source close to the film revealed to the portal that everything was going smoothly during the first schedule of shooting in mid-2024. However, after that, the project has been stuck. "The actors and the crew are keen to resume filming, but there's no clarity on when the project will return to floors." The source added that there is indecision about whether it should be released in theaters or on OTT platforms .

Release model debate

Discussions about possible OTT release ongoing for months

Another insider revealed that the makers have been discussing the film's release model for months. The movie was originally planned as a theatrical release, but now there are talks about it being an OTT original. "There have been discussions about whether it should take the web route and be released as an OTT original. The talks have been going on for months while the shoot has been on hold," said the insider. It is an Aakash Kaushik directorial.