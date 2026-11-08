Ayushmann Khurrana threat call: Sender warned of Tiger Shroff-like attack
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently received a threatening audio message from an individual claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The sender warned that if Khurrana continued to ignore his calls, he could meet a fate similar to actor Tiger Shroff's. In the message, the individual also threatened harm to Khurrana or his family members if he did not respond, Mumbai Police sources told IANS.
Details
Sender identified himself as Anil Pandit
In the audio message, a man introduced himself as Anil Pandit, Bishnoi's younger brother.
He claimed Khurrana had not answered his calls and urged him to speak with the group about an unspecified matter.
"If you want to settle something, then go ahead. But if you want to show this kind of attitude, then something similar to what happened with Tiger Shroff could happen to you too."
Threats
Threat to Khurrana's life and family
The sender also claimed to know Khurrana's residence in Chandigarh, his location in Mumbai, and the number of his bike.
"Those who have provided you with security, how long will they be able to protect you? You need good luck every day to stay away from us while we only need one day of good luck to harm you," he warned.
Arrest
IT engineer arrested for sending threats to celebrities
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have arrested Vaibhav Mishra, an IT engineer who allegedly sent threatening emails and audio messages to several Bollywood celebrities, including Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor.
He was apprehended in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
According to police sources, Mishra had been impersonating a member of the Bishnoi gang while threatening several film personalities based in Mumbai over the past few days.